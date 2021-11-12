Missing man may have been killed, dumped around downtown Denver

Gail Wilson was last seen leaving his Lakewood home around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police believe the body of a missing man may have been dumped in “numerous areas” throughout central Denver.

According to LPD, family members last saw 81-year-old Gail Wilson leaving his Lakewood home around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. the next day.

It is unclear where Wilson was going when he left home. He was driving his red 1997 Ford F-150 truck with Colorado license plate BXX-317.

81-year-old Gail Wilson

According to LPD, new evidence from street cameras shows “unknown suspects” driving Wilson’s vehicle into downtown Denver around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The photos show items in the bed of the truck that police do not believe Wilson would have been hauling.

“The day he’d gone missing, his truck had several suspicious items in it such as a rolled-up carpet, several garbage bags and what appears to maybe be a laundry hamper,” Lakewood Police spokesperson John Romero said.

According to a press release from LPD, “These items, likely containing the body of Wilson, were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax/Broadway/6th/York sometime between 3:00pm-5:00pm on 10/31/21.”

Wilson’s truck was found in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Denver on Friday. According to police, the hamper, black garbage bags and carpet were gone.

Wilson’s 1997 Ford F-150 truck with Colorado license plate BXX-317

“We believe that those items were dumped out possibly in various areas in the mapped off area,” Romero said.

The area of interest encompasses some of Denver’s busiest areas, including the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police are focused on the area between Broadway and York Street and Colfax Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

“It is a highly-populated area. If people saw something, if businesses may have video, please share that with us immediately,” Romero said.