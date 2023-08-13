Missing Indigenous Person: Tiana Lani Pico

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 27-year-old woman Saturday, Aug. 12.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Tiana Lani Pico was last seen Friday, Aug. 4, in the Colorado Springs area, per CBI. She is 5’07” and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Pico has both ears pierced as well as her nose. She also has a tattoo along her spine and a tattoo of a mushroom on her abdomen. Her tribal affiliation is the Santa Ysabel Band of Mission Indians.

If seen, call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.