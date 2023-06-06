(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are looking for an Indigenous man who has been missing since April.

CBI said 33-year-old Nick Walker of the Ojibwe Tribe out of Michigan was last confirmed seen on April 18 around 8:45 p.m. CBI said he was believed to be in the Colorado Springs area in late May.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Walker is described as:

6’03”

130 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

Walker has a large tattoo on his right forearm

If you see Walker contact 911 or CSPD at (719) 444-7000.