(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are looking for an Indigenous man who has been missing since April.
CBI said 33-year-old Nick Walker of the Ojibwe Tribe out of Michigan was last confirmed seen on April 18 around 8:45 p.m. CBI said he was believed to be in the Colorado Springs area in late May.
Walker is described as:
- 6’03”
- 130 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Walker has a large tattoo on his right forearm
If you see Walker contact 911 or CSPD at (719) 444-7000.