(DENVER) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for 44-year-old Konnie Lee Hosie.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Hosie was last known to be in the area of 1500 North High Street in Denver. CBI says she was last contacted Wednesday, July 21, around 6 p.m.

Hosie has brown hair, and green eyes, is 5’03” tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She also has shoulder-length hair and a tattoo that says “Nevada” on her left wrist.

If seen CBI is asking you to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.