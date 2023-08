(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 40-year-old man Sunday, Aug. 13.

John Manuel Vega was last seen in June 2023. Vega is experiencing homelessness and is known to be in the West Colfax Corridor, per CBI.

Vega is 5’10” and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Navajo and Apache tribes.

If seen, call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at (303 987-7150.