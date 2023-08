(LAKEWOOD Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Jerry Manley.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Manley was last seen in April and is known to be in the Downtown Denver area. CBI says he is homeless and affiliated with the Lakota Tribe.

Manley is 6’00” tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

If seen, you are asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7150.