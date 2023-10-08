(CORTEZ, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Jena Rose Verees Ward.

Ward is a 37-year-old woman, 5’07’, 153 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and white shoes on Oct. 4, 2023 in the 1300 block of Animas Steet in Cortez, Colorado.

Vehicle Information:

2005 Ford Mustang two-door

White

Colorado License Plate CHA458

CBI says Ward requires medication that she does not have with her. If seen you are asked to call the Durango Police Department at (970) 385-2900 or call 911.