(CORTEZ, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Jena Rose Verees Ward.
Ward is a 37-year-old woman, 5’07’, 153 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and white shoes on Oct. 4, 2023 in the 1300 block of Animas Steet in Cortez, Colorado.
Vehicle Information:
- 2005 Ford Mustang two-door
- White
- Colorado License Plate CHA458
CBI says Ward requires medication that she does not have with her. If seen you are asked to call the Durango Police Department at (970) 385-2900 or call 911.