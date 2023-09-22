(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent out an alert for two missing children who may be together.

According to CBI, 10-year-old Raelicia Franceschi and 13-year-old Nelson Franceschi are both missing.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Raelicia is described as 4’05”, 85lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She currently wears glasses.

Nelson is described as 5’0″, 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is likely with Raelicia.

If you see either one of these children, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) or call 911