FALCON, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s help in locating a missing endangered man from the Falcon area.

26-year-old Trevon Green was last seen on July 4 at 3:00 p.m. in the 10000 block of Ross Lake Drive in Falcon – near Meridian Ranch Boulevard and Londonderry Drive. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 140 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of two lips on the side of his neck.

Green has diminished mental capacities and is in need of his medication.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.