COLORADO SPRINGS — 50-year-old Alejandro Ortiz was last seen April 12 at 9:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Brockdell Drive in the Security/Widefield area.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Ortiz was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Ortiz has a mental health condition and needs his medication. Call 719-390-5555 if seen.