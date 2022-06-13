PUEBLO, Colo. — An elderly man is missing from Pueblo, and the Pueblo Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating ghim.

Elias “Lee” Tienda went missing on Monday, June 13, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

He was last seen in the area of San Carlos and Surfwood. He’s described as 5’2, last wearing a white collared shirt, tan pants, using a silver walker. He is considered missing endangered.

Contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502 if you have seen or know of Tienda’s whereabouts.