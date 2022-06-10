COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 12-year-old last seen in the area of South Academy Boulevard.

Phoenix Gragg was last seen on Friday in the 1600 block of Hampton South, near the intersection of B Street. This is a neighborhood near South Academy and Highway 115. He is 5′ tall, weighing 100 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Phoenix was last seen wearing sea animal swim trunks and gray/blue sandals. He is autistic and may be riding a bicycle.

If you have any information or see anyone matching this description, call 719-390-5555.