EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance locating an 11-year-old girl missing from unincorporated El Paso County.

Emmie Ann Losey was last seen Thursday in the area of 23000 Redtail Drive between 5 – 6 p.m. She was wearing a red flannel shirt with a black undershirt and blue jeans. She is 5’4″ and weighs 130 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair.

If you have any information or see anyone matching this description, call 719-390-5555.