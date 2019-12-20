Missing: At-risk adult last seen October 8

PUEBLO, Colo — Police are asking for help from the public to locate a man who is considered to be endangered.

The Pueblo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Matthew Batterton. Batterton has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Batterton was last known to be in a 2006 Black Honda Accord, with a Colorado license plate 017-VTC. The vehicle he was driving was rented through the app “Toro,” and has since been reported stolen by the registered owner.

Batterton sent a photo from Las Vegas, Nevada. Batterton’s last known location was on October 8, 2019, at 6:39 A.M. in Richfield, Utah traveling on I-70.

Matthew was last known to be with Risa Johnson who has also not been heard from since October 8, 2019, and has been reported as a missing person out of Colorado Springs.

If you have any information on this case, please call Detective Gustin 719-240-1340 or 719-553-3258.