(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Miss Colorado Madison Marsh visited the Children’s Hospital Colorado to bring smiles to patients and staff.

Marsh surprised families in the hospital’s playroom by joining in on arts and crafts, making tiaras, and playing with cars. Miss Colorado also visited children who could not make it to the playroom.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Marsh is a United States Air Force Academy graduate and is a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. She is the first Air Force officer to be a Miss America state titleholder.