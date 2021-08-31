Miss Colorado makes a stop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Miss Colorado made a stop in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to pick up a gift that will help her during her year of service representing the state.

Army Specialist Maura Spence-Carroll received a Honda CRV from Mike Maroone Honda in Colorado Springs, Colo. The dealership said that it hopes that the car will help Spence-Carroll arrive safely to her various events and appearances as Miss Colorado.

The Fort Carson soldier is the first active-duty soldier to win Miss Colorado in state history.

She is utilizing her platform to promote mental health care, especially among military service members.

“When we break down that social stigma that exists, when the next group or the next generation of leaders move up through the rank they encourage their subordinates to go get care,” said Spence-Carroll.

She added that this mindset can help even more receive the care they need.

“The further we move into this new way of thinking and this preventive and proactive mental health care reform, the more service members receive that care,” she said.

Spence-Carroll will compete as a candidate for Miss America in December of 2021.

To learn more about Miss Colorado, click here.