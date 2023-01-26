( COLORADO)

Savannah Cavanaugh joined Loving Living Local hosts Jen & Nova to chat about her amazing year being crowned as Miss Colorado 2022. Savannah has 4 months left before passing on the sash and crown and has already had the most amazing experience since winning the competition.

Miss Colorado has a strong Social Impact message with her “Healthy Lungs, Healthy Life!” which is a National partnership with The American Lung Association. Savannah is also a talented vocalist who wants to continue inspiring young people in offering advice for anyone wishing to enter the Miss Colorado contests in 2023.

For more information and to hear more about Savannahs journey head to her website.