(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Two boys were arrested in connection to the homicides of two minors in Falcon back in February, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), along with several other minors who were also apprehended for their alleged involvement in the incident and on unrelated warrants.

The investigation dates back to the incident which happened nearly six months ago in a Meridian Ranch neighborhood, located in the Falcon subdivision of unincorporated El Paso County.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies were called to the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive after reports of multiple shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

Five victims were taken to the hospital and despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, two boys later died of their injuries at the hospital.

During the investigation, “Multiple persons of interest were identified, most of which were minors which complicated the investigation process,” according to EPSO.

Since the incident, deputies and Pueblo Police have been conducting joint operations in reference to multiple violent crimes in each jurisdiction. “This collaboration provided comprehensive phone records, social media, surveillance, and more. As a result, our investigations teams identified two suspects in the Falcon Homicides,” wrote EPSO.

In July, EPSO said a boy was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder and other charges related to the incident. Later that same month, EPSO joined the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and ATF, in a multijurisdictional operation, which led to the arrest of another boy. According to EPSO, that individual is charged with First-Degree Murder for the murders of Javier Lopez and Caleb Nickerson.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and unrelenting efforts of my Investigations Division,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “Crimes like this take time, resources, and patience to solve. Our dedicated team of detectives continues to do an exceptional job of getting results for citizens in El Paso County.”

In total, six suspects were arrested on various charges for their alleged involvement in the Pt. Reyes incident and on unrelated warrants. All individuals were booked into juvenile detention centers. “Additional arrests are likely in the future, as law enforcement continues to investigate crimes allegedly committed by this group of individuals,” stated EPSO.

During the investigation, EPSO enlisted the help of partner agencies, including; the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, ATF Taskforce, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Wichita Kansas Police Department, and Crime Stoppers.

“I want to thank the multitude of law enforcement agencies who partnered with us during this investigation, for their robust and unwavering collaboration and efforts to solve this case,” thanked Sheriff Roybal. “Lastly, I also want to thank the community for their patience and affording my office the opportunity to ensure justice is served.”