COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) took a minor involved in an armed robbery into custody Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills division were called to the intersection of Cedar Creek View and Space Center Drive for a reported robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the location with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of stolen money.

Investigations identified the suspect as a minor who was later located and taken into custody without incident.