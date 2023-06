(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after a minor was shot while riding an ATV on Sunday, June 18.

According to PCSO, on Sunday, in Pueblo West, minors were riding ATVs on North Platteville Boulevard north of Littleton Drive when one of the minors was shot in the chest. The minor was airlifted to a hospital in Denver.

PCSO is asking if anyone has information to contact them at (719) 583-6250 or Crimestoppers at (719) 542-7867.