(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) served a young boy with a felony summons after he allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material to a cloud base storage drive in June 2022.

CSPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referencing an individual uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud base storage drive.

On Nov. 17, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 2600 block of Willard Drive in Security-Widefield. A young boy was identified on scene. He was served a felony summons and released, according to CSPD. The identity of the minor has not been disclosed due to his age.

The ICAC unit consisted of a detective from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from CSPD and Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations.

NCMEC’s CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. Public and electronic service providers can make reports of the following:

Suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts

Child sexual molestation

Child sexual abuse material

Child sex tourism

Child sex trafficking

Unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child

Misleading domain names

Misleading words or digital images on the internet

Report Child Sexual Exploitation at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online by clicking the link above.