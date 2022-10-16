(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A minor was hit by a car while jaywalking and taken to the hospital Saturday evening on Oct. 15, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly after 5 p.m., a driver reported that their vehicle had struck a pedestrian on North Carefree Circle west of Academy. The driver requested medical attention for the minor who was later transported to a hospital.

An investigation revealed that the minor had attempted to cross the street, mid-block, outside of the crosswalk and weaved through traffic before being hit by the driver’s vehicle.

CSPD is reminding the public to use designated crosswalks and pedestrian signals after the incident.