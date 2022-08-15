COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department was at the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in southern Colorado Springs.

CSFD was called to 233 E Arvada near S Nevada Avenue and I-25 at around 11 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, CSFD found fire on the bottom level of the Woods Apartments. CSFD was able to contain the fire to a single apartment, they report that one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Fire crews will remain on the scene for several hours, the fire is under investigation.