A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning rollover crash involving a minor Saturday, July 29.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash near the 3700 block of East Woodmen Road on reports of a minor who lost control of their vehicle.

The vehicle hit the center median and rolled to a stop in the westbound lanes of traffic, according to CSPD. The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.