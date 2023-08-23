A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a minor was hit by a vehicle overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and suffered serious injuries.

CSPD said around 12:20 a.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Polaris Pointe Loop near Voyager Parkway and Spectrum Loop about a pedestrian versus vehicle crash.

When officers arrived they found a minor was hit by a vehicle traveling on Polaris Pointe Loop. The minor received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.