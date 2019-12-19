Minnesota man dies in a snowmobiling accident in Colorado

In this Feb. 23, 2019 photo, a snowmobile sits on the snow-covered ice of Lake Minnetonka in Wayzata, Minn., while ice anglers gather in the background. Since 1970, Minnesota’s winters have been warming at a rate of more than 1 degree a decade. The change is noticeable to many who enjoy outdoor winter activities, allowing fewer opportunities for cross-country ski races, snowmobiling, dog sledding, ice fishing and outdoor skating. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobiling accident in northwest Colorado.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the man was trying to climb a steep hill on Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs on Wednesday afternoon when his snowmobile upended and fell on top of him.

Lt. Ryan Adrian with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office says one of the man’s friends pulled the sled off of him and started CPR within about two minutes of the accident. The victim, whose name and hometown have not been released, was wearing a helmet.