Millions of Girl Scout cookie deliveries ready for sale

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The official start of Girl Scout cookie season kicked off with hundreds of volunteers from across Colorado picking up cookies stacked high for delivery on Saturday, Feb. 4.

For Girl Scout Cookie Delivery Day, volunteers will visit 11 different cookie sites across Colorado to pick up millions of packages. At Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium in Colorado Springs, volunteers will pick up more than 300,000 packages of cookies. Nearly 3.5 million packages will be picked up across the state.

Public Relations Manager, Heidi Vielhaber, said the cookies will be available for sale starting Sunday, Feb. 5. You can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate which retail stores are selling your favorite cookie. Sales will continue until March 12, 2023, but be sure to grab a box before they sell out!

Those wanting to try the new Raspberry Rally and other online exclusive cookies can order on the Girl Scouts website starting Feb. 27.

Vielhaber said the cookies aren’t just for satisfying your tastebuds. Cookie sales aim to give Girl Scout troops practical skills to grow life experiences.

“It teaches essential skills for business, decision making, goal setting, personal skills, business ethics, and more,” stated Vielhaber.

Profits from cookie sales will go towards service projects and other Girl Scout initiatives that help build communities.