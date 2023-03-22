(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — An active duty military member along with four other suspects have been identified in an online child exploitation operation conducted by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) between Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

During the two-day operation, agents with CID and Homeland Security Investigations were able to identify the suspects who were allegedly attempting to meet with underage children for sexual services, according to CID.

During the online conversations, the suspects agreed to meet with the child at a predetermined location, per CID. The investigation identified four civilians and one active-duty military member assigned to the 10th Special Forces Command.

“These predators exist in the community, and we want to send the message that we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan O’Connor, Rocky Mountain Field Office

The military member was apprehended by Army CID and is being referred to the Department of the Army for prosecution. The civilian suspects were referred for civilian prosecution.