WWII Doolittle Raid: remembering the one-way mission to bomb Japan

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, the National Museum of World War II Aviation opened early for a special presentation on the Doolittle Raid.

The one hour event at 9 a.m. was held in the Westpac Restoration Hangar located on the museum campus.

The presentation was made in front of the museum’s own B-25, “In the Mood”, which has commemorated the Doolittle Raid in numerous ceremonies including five launches from the decks of US Navy aircraft carriers. “In the Mood” was flown following the presentation.

The story of the Doolittle Raid will be presented by Dr. David Schall, MD, Col. USAF (ret.). Dr. Schall is a 37-year veteran of the United States Air Force and a certified Flight Surgeon who has actively studied World War II history throughout his career. As part of his research, he has interviewed numerous veterans from WWII, including some of the Doolittle Raiders. He is currently working on a book about the Flight Surgeon who flew as a crewmember on the Doolittle Raid.

Fore more information on the historical significance of the mission, go to the museum website.