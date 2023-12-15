(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — On Saturday, Dec. 16, Wreaths Across America will hold wreath-laying ceremonies at memorial cemeteries in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, as part of an annual tradition to remember and honor the sacrifice of the nation’s veterans.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and Next Chapter, a partnership program that aims to help prevent stressors that lead to veteran suicide, will be participating in ceremonies before volunteers place wreaths on the graves of veterans at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs and Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo.

In Pueblo, the ceremony will start at 8 a.m. and in Colorado Springs at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

If you would like to get involved, click here to find out more about sponsoring a wreath or sign up to volunteer to place wreaths.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery is located at 10545 Drennan Road in Colorado Springs. Roselawn Cemetery is located at 1706 Roselawn Road, Pueblo.