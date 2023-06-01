FOX21 will carry the commencement speech from President Biden live in the video player above.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, June 1 President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement speech at the 2023 United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) graduation ceremony.

President Biden landed in Colorado Springs at Peterson Space Force Base around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

This is the first time Biden will serve as commencement speaker as President, he spoke at the ceremony twice as Vice President.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. FOX21 will carry the commencement speech live in the video player above.