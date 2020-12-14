Veterans organization raises $22,000 with No Shave November fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Disgruntled Vets’ annual No Shave November fundraiser raised more than $22,000 for veterans in crisis this year, according to the organization.

Disgruntled Vets donates the money to groups like 22 Until None, to help combat veteran suicide.

They’ve held the fundraiser every year since 2018. There is usually an in-person component, but this year, they held it telethon-style.

22 Until None leader Chris Ruble said last year, they helped about 120 veterans. This year, about 250 veterans needed their help.