Veteran’s Light show brightens the night until Nov. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS — A light show for veterans from the comfort of you car.
The Tamosaitis light show is hosting a special Veteran’s Day light show– happening right now until Nov. 22.
The lights are on every day from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Just turn your car radios to 89.3 FM and enjoy the synchronized lights and music.
They said they are playing a few songs that help show our appreciation to veterans.
The address is 10284 Deer Meadow Cir. Colorado Springs, Co., 80925.
Since 2008, Tamosaitis has been putting on a holiday light display with Christmas songs. But this year they added the Veteran’s Day show.