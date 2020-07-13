Veteran, successful brewery owner expanding business

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local veteran entrepreneur, Todd Baldwin who has owned successful Red Leg Brewing Company for several years now making waves in a new way in Colorado Springs.

Construction is under way on what Baldwin calls a new genre in town.

At Garden of the Gods and 30th Street a second Red Leg location with an outdoor food hall, live entertainment venue is in the works.

Baldwin said Colorado Springs, is a perfect place to be a small business owner and encourages other veterans to pursue it as well.

“We want to be a light for other veterans that want to be entrepreneur, to look and say ‘Hey man I want to open my own business’.” This is a great community. Community cultures are maintained and defined by small businesses, so the more small business we can have in our community, the greater that culture is going to become and I think veterans in our community, can lead the way on that,” Baldwin said.