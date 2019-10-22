Veteran says Ketamine infusions helped with PTSD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An up and coming treatment some say is helping with PTSD and depression for our local veterans, it’s called Ketamine Infusions.

Ketamine, according to Theresa Keefer, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist of the Ketamine Infusion Clinic started being used first in the 1960’s. She said it just made its way to southern Colorado and they focus on helping struggling veterans.

Keefer said she’s noticed a change in several of her patients.

“I had nothing else going on for me — I was still flirting with suicide,” said a patient Joshua Emer. “I was on seven different medications and now I am only on one.”

Tap here to see if Ketamine Infusions are right for you.