Veteran posts around southern Colorado host 4th of July lunch

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 101 in Colorado Springs, along with other VFW Posts hosted a 4th of July BBQ for local veterans.

The posts want veterans to stop by and enjoy some great comradeship and support for their post.

They started serving food at 1 p.m. and will continue serving and hanging out until 9 p.m.. Those attending can pay $5.00 per plate to eat. They are also doing a Basket Drawing raffle.

The post stated that all “social distancing” will be in place, but it will still be a great opportunity for the Post, Auxiliary, and guests to get together.

The VFW Colorado Springs Posts address is: 702 S Tejon St. Colorado Springs, Colorado.

According to their Facebook page they are the oldest VFW Post in Colorado Springs.

Their mission is to assist active duty military, veterans, and their families by supporting local and national programs designed to: