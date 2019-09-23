Veteran-owned company teaches firearm safety to civilians

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A veteran-owned company in Falcon is using military skill sets to teach civilians how to use firearms responsibly and safely.

The company, I68 Consulting Group, hopes to promote defensive shooting, concealed carry, and confidence.

“Being able to represent a company that is sometimes controversial when it comes to women and firearms, it means a lot that they would let us come here and present what we are really passionate about doing, is teaching safety and proper functionality of weapons in homes and with families, how to do that,” Kelly Balch with I68 Consulting said.

The company was one of more than 175 vendors at a women’s expo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Sunday.

“It’s just such a neat opportunity to be able to present a healthier side to firearms, to how it’s presented in our community, in our country today,” Balch said.