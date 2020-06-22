Veteran-owned brewery celebrates fathers

COLORADO SPRINGS — After being shut down for 78 days due to the coronavirus veteran-owned Red Leg Brewing Company is coming back strong.

“I don’t think you ever prepare yourself as a business owner to have that day where you’re like, ‘alright man just shut it down.’ You work long hours long years, long decades, to get where you’re at and to have it all comes crashing down so quickly was really, really challenging,” said owner Todd Baldwin.

Now that their tasting room is open for in person guests, they decided to bring thier award-winning bloody mary beer back for one day only to honor all the dad’s.

As a veteran and dad himself owner Todd Baldwin says being active duty in the military and a father is a huge sacrifice.

“I think it’s important for us to be part of our children’s lives and to have those experiences, it’s an important thing. Sometimes in the military, you don’t get some of that stuff and obviously you get a higher calling sometimes to serve and that’s understandable, at the same time it’s important to make sure you get those moments with your kids, because those things you can never get back,” Baldwin said.

