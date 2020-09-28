Veteran-bod car wash for suicide awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veterans in their shortest shorts raising money during a vet-bod car wash Saturday afternoon. The group says a vet-bod is like a dad-bod but with more knee and back pain.

This event put on by 22 until None and the War Council– which is a group of a number of veterans organizations because they say they are stronger together.

Saturday they raised more the $3,500 going directly to vets in need.

They say they are doing this because nobody is left behind, even in the days of COVID and they are trying to bring awareness to a serious issue in a not so serious way.