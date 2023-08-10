(COLORADO) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on Thursday, Aug. 10, that the deadline to file, or submit an intent to file for PACT Act claims and be eligible for benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, has now been extended to 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

“Due to high volume, some Veterans have received error messages when submitting their intent to file PACT Act claims. If you received one of these messages, don’t worry! We have logged your intent to file and saved your effective date for benefits,” wrote the VA on Thursday.

For questions about the PACT Act or how to file a claim, click here.

The PACT Act was passed last August in Congress, benefitting veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange, and other toxic substances. “This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve,” wrote the VA.

Veterans can learn more at VA.gov, or call 1-(800)-698-2411 for assistance.