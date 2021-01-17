VA Clinic in Colorado Springs vaccinating vets over 75

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vets getting vaccinated those over 75 years old getting the coronavirus vaccine, Saturday marked the first day the PFC Floyd K Lindstrom VA Clinic was distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

They planned to vaccinate 180 veterans Saturday and will continue to schedule appointments.

The Colorado Springs Clinic received the Pfizer vaccine and many staff members distibuting the shots volunteered thier time to get vets vaccianted.

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine do not need to do anything. VA ECHCS will make direct contact with Veterans based on their vaccine priority group and will schedule appointments accordingly. Veterans are asked to answer their phones and listen completely to the automated message for instructions.

The VA says those 75 and up already enrolled in their health care system will receive a robocall and be asked to press 1 for “yes” they want the vaccine or 2 for “no”. If you say “yes,” then within a few days, they’ll receive a call to make an appointment.