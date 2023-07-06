(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) welcomed a new Commander of the 10th Air Base Wing during ceremonies on July 6 at the 10th ABW Headquarters.

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Academy Superintendent, presided over the change of command from Col. Christopher Leonard to Col. Amy Glisson.

In her new role, Glisson is responsible for security, medical, engineering, logistics, communications, personnel, force support and other key services for more than 25,000 military, civilians, family members and retired service members at the U.S. Air Force Academy. She arrives to the Academy after serving two years as the commander of the 86th Mission Support Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Glisson graduated as a member of the Academy’s Class of 2001.

Courtesy: U.S. Air Force Academy

She replaces Col. Leonard after he was selected for promotion to brigadier general, and departs for Ramstein Air Base, where he will serve as the Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection at Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. Leonard has commanded the 10th ABW since June 2021.