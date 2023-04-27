(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) recently broke the Guinness World Record for most people doing pushups simultaneously.

USAFA posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, April 25, and said the Cadet Wing is officially the new World Record title holder.

USAFA said it only took one minute for 2,926 cadets, Air Officers Commanding, Academy Military Trainers, and Academy leaders to successfully complete the challenge. USAFA said together, they smashed the previous record of 1,645 people set in 2017.

Watch the cadets break the record in this incredible video from USAFA:

Cadets from all four graduating classes, 2023-2026, participated in the exercise.