(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced the death of a cadet on Monday, Jan. 9 after he suffered a medical emergency.

USAFA tweeted about the death on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and said that 21-year-old Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, died while on his way to class on Monday. USAFA said Brown was leaving his dormitory that morning when the emergency occurred, and Academy first responders were immediately called.

First responders provided life-saving measures, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Courtesy: United States Air Force Academy

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

USAFA said Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets, assembled the cadet wing before classes on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share with you that we have lost one of our own,” began Moga. “He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family.”

Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, a minor in French, and had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” said Troy Calhoun, head football coach. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

USAFA said agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office initially secured the response area and are conducting an investigation, which standard protocol for any military member or on-base death.

A full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals and others were already in place for cadets, faculty and staff, USAFA said. Cadets had the option to access services in lieu of morning classes.