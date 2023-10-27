(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — A U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet’s special court-martial on Thursday resulted in a guilty plea on drug offenses.

Cadet Seth Misukanis pleaded guilty to wrongful use of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and for concealing prior drug use on his appointment application. As part of a plea agreement, additional specifications of making a false official statement and wrongful use of cocaine were dismissed.

Misukanis was convicted of the offenses to which he pleaded guilty and sentenced by a military judge to a reprimand.

According to USAFA, only a general court-martial could result in a cadet being sentenced to confinement or punitive separation. During the open court proceedings, Misukanis agreed as part of his plea agreement to leave the Academy in an unpaid status pending a decision on disenrollment.