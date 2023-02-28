(COLORADO) — The United States Navy Band is preparing for the beginning of its national concert tour, which will start on Friday, March 3.

Comprised of six primary performing groups as well as a host of smaller ensembles, “The World’s Finest,” embarks on concert tours for weeks at a time throughout specified regions of the country.

The Navy Band will be in Grand Junction, Colorado on March 10 and will be performing at Moss Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. For tickets click here.

NEW YORK (March 8, 2022) Musician 1st Class Adele Demi, from Colorado Springs, Colo., conducts the U.S. Navy Band during a performance on NBC’s “Today” show In New York. The U.S. Navy Band, based in Washington, D.C., performed on the program as part of a celebration for International Women’s Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

Musician 1st Class (MU1) Adele Demi, a Colorado Springs native who was recently awarded the U.S. Navy Band’s 2022 Sailor of the Year, says, “Our mission on tour is to connect Americans to their Navy. So we like to go to places where people aren’t going to experience the Navy very often.”

Whether in a famous concert hall or a local gymnasium, the Navy Band, “strives to perform with all of the precision and energy that befits its stature,” according to its website. Demi also says it’s a special time for the Navy Band because they get to tell the Navy story.

“There are upwards of 350,000 sailors across the U.S., across the world who are serving to keep our country safe and free,” says Demi. “So we as a Navy Band get to tell their story and spread some patriotism as we travel across the country.”

In addition to its goals to foster public relations, the Navy Band also provides musical support to the President of the United States, the Department of the Navy (DON), and other senior military and government officials.

“The Navy band is a really wonderful and unique organization and our very existence is the hallmark of a healthy and strong nation,” states Demi.

Through ceremonies, national tours, recordings and more, the U.S. Navy Band aims to inspire “patriotism, elevate esprit de corps, support recruiting and retention efforts, preserve the Nation’s musical heritage, and project a positive image at home and abroad,” per the Navy Band’s website.

All performances are free and open to the public. However, most concerts require tickets and advance preparation is often encouraged. Those wanting to experience the U.S. Navy Band can find details and tour schedules on the website.

Clips of performances can also be seen through the Navy Bands Youtube channel. Live streaming of any events can be accessed on the Navy Band’s Facebook Page.

To learn more about MU1 Demi and her 2022 Sailor of the Year award, click on the link above.