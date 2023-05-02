(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced the loss of 25-year-old Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian of Brookfield, Massachusetts. Academy officials were notified by Academy first responders of Cadet Fimian’s death on Sunday night, April 30.

According to USAFA, Cadet Fimian was a member of the Class of 2024, was majoring in Political Science, and hoped to become a Space Operator in the United States Space Force.

Cadet Fimian entered the USAFA via the Prep School after serving in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as an Ammo troop, said Brigadier General Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets.

Courtesy: United States Air Force Academy

“Cadet Squadron 27, along with Jesse’s friends, family, and many others throughout the Cadet Wing, need our support during this difficult time. We delayed the start of classes yesterday morning to allow squadrons to notify their cadets, give members time to process the news and, if required, begin the grieving process,” said Brig. Gen. Moga.

Agents of the Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are conducting an investigation, which USAFA said is standard protocol in the death of a military member.

“Today, we are saddened by the death of one of our own at our Academy,” said Lieutenant General Richard M. Clark, USAFA Superintendent. “Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at USAFA.”

Classes and training were optional for cadets who needed time to mourn. USAFA said a full complement of support services including; Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and others were in place for cadets, faculty, and staff.