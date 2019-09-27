Two Colorado Springs military nonprofits to merge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs military nonprofits The Home Front Cares and Peak Military Care Network will merge by the end of the year, the organizations announced Thursday.

“After several months of due diligence, The Home Front Cares and Peak Military Care Network have entered into an agreement to merge in order to provide better and more efficient support for service members, veterans and their families,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

The Home Front Cares provides emergency financial assistance and support to Colorado military members, veterans, and their families. Peak Military Care Network connects military service members, veterans, and their families to resources provided by trusted community partners.

The nonprofits said the merger will streamline access to key services. They also said the merger is expected to save a minimum of 25% of gross revenue, which can then be spent on programming.

“With THFC and PMCN joining forces, we are excited to improve our capacity to meet the needs of our military and veteran community while lowering operational costs, so that more dollars go to direct support for military and veteran families,” said Tony Przybyslawski, Chair of The Home Front Cares Board of Directors.

The newly formed organization will be called the Home Front Military Care Network. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ed Anderson will chair the board of directors.

“Our two organizations have been long-term partners in delivering services, and we are pleased to seize this opportunity to improve efficiencies, while streamlining access to services,” said FOX21 General Manager Steve Dant, Chair of the Peak Military Care Network Board of Directors. “This is a win-win for our organizations and service members, veterans and their families.”

The two nonprofits anticipate the merger will be completed by the end of the year.