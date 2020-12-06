Trees for troops delivers cheer to Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — As delivery services are in the midst of the busiest seasons to date,

FedEx Freight is adding a few special shipments to its trucks.

The company will deliver joy and holiday cheer to military families through the Trees for Troops program, a joint effort led by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.

This year, FedEx Freight will deliver around 15,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to military

families across the country.

Starting in December, Trees for Troops begin deliveries to 79 military bases in the U.S. including Fort Carson in southern Colorado.

The Trees for Troops truck made a stop at Fort Carson this weekend.

Trees are delivered to all branches of the military.

