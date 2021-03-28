Thousands raised for Hometown Hero Outdoors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Disgruntled Vets, an organization that keeps service members at the forefront, hosted a fundraiser for another organization this weekend.

It was a car show and a duck hunting competition benefiting Hometown Hero Outdoors. It’s an organization that brings vets together outside.

One of the activities they usually do is hunt ducks so for the fundraiser, they took their hunt virtual playing on the old-school Nintendo.

More than $5,700 were raised in Saturday’s events.

Hometown Hero Outdoors is in 11 states and relatively new to colorado but they have helped over 100 vets since October.

>> Tap here to learn more.